Ten years ago no one raised their hand to volunteer to be in net.
Dixon Ehlers did and has played goalie ever since. He hadn’t played hockey before but wanted to give it a try.
Now, the Red Wing senior is having one of the best seasons of his career.
“My first year, they needed a goalie. I thought, 'This sounds fun. I don't really know how to score goals. I'm sure I could stop a couple,'” Ehlers said.
He’s currently near the top in the state in save percentage among qualified goalies. Ehlers came into Thursday with a .932 save percentage. That was tied for fourth in the state regardless of class. He’s increased his career save percentage from .901 to .912 already this season.
Finally, the senior goaltender got a shutout in a complete team 6-0 win over Faribault on Thursday. It was just the second of his varsity career and first of the season.
This one feels more real.
“Because we won that game 13-0,” Ehlers said when asked what was different about this game. “This one feels a little more real. This one was a pretty even game all night, it just came down to who was scoring.”
What sets Ehlers apart is how many shots he’s faced compared to the other leaders in the state. Ehlers has by far the best save percentage of any goalie when sorting by saves made. Head coach Tony Casci said he’s impressed by Ehlers’s save percentage given the volume of shots seen and not having many off nights.
“He's on track to break our save percentage record by probably 2 percent,” Casci said. “He's been insane with his save percentage. Two or 3 percent in save percentage is huge.”
Casci added that it’s hard to be excited with how many shots the team has given up. Against Mayo, Ehlers ended the game with 70 saves. According to the MSHSL records, that performance would land Ehlers tied for eighth most in a regulation game.
Obviously, the Wingers would like to not rely so heavily on Ehlers.
The team has done a better job of late and played their “best defensive” second period all season in the win.
“He's great back there when we need him,” Casci said. “As a team, we have to play good team defense. Even when we keep most shots to the outside, we need to prevent all the shots no matter where they are coming from. We want him to be successful, but we also don't want to be giving up so many shots (either).”
For Ehlers, he said everything about his performance was aided by the defense in front of him that limited the Falcon’s scoring chances and was tenacious on the penalty kill, not allowing the Falcons much time to set up.
Largely due to the Winger defense that began turning the puck back the other way for an offensive rush in the second, keeping the Falcons out of the slot in the third, most of the 38 shots Ehlers faced seemed harmless.
“Our defense was keeping everything to the outside,” Ehlers said. “They were tying guys up in front of the net. It was a very solid game put together by our team tonight.”
Larson, Ahern break through on scoring sheet
Casey Larson was challenged to shoot more by “interim” assistant coach Zach Harding. Casci said Larson was encouraged to try and get 10 shots on net. With his shot, he’d likely score twice. He reached nearly 10 shots before the third period began and ended the night with four goals, three coming in the third period.
“He’s figured out that when he shoots earlier, he has more net to shoot at,” Casci said. Larson increased his team-lead in goals to 15.
Carson Ahern continued his point streak to five games. The senior was elevated to first line center and was between Larson and Tristen Peterson. His line combined for nine points.
“He’s really come on in this latest stretch,” Casci said. “We keep preaching to the guys, be easy to play with. I think everybody would want to play with Carson right now with the way he can get you the puck.”
Jacob Quade scored his first varsity goal in the third period. He along with Robbie Tripp, Logan Bryant and Cam Schlichting did just about everything the Wingers needed out of their defensemen.
Casci said the lineup shuffle that sent Tripp back to defense and Nick Wooden up to the wing, splitting the Peterson brothers to different forward lines and giving Ahern more ice time could continue. The lineup has seen some tinkering the last few games and might remain for another game or two.
“This one could stick for at least the next game,” Casci said. “The one thing I've figured out this year, kind of like last year, I don't have a set lineup until I start seeing the attendance rolling in for the day.”
