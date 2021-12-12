The Red Wing boys hockey team had its Friday game against Proctor postponed and its game against Hibbing on Saturday rescheduled as well due to snow.
Rochester Mayo stepped in to play the Wingers in place of Hibbing on Saturday. Dixon Ehlers was good in net again for the Wingers, yet Mayo was able to pepper shots all game. The Spartans downed the Wingers 6-1.
Ehlers did all he could, making 70 saves.
Mayo scored five consecutive goals, two in the second and three in the third, to build a huge lead. The Spartans scored shorthanded and on the power play in the first 4 minutes of the third.
Jorgen Ulvenes scored the lone goal for the Wingers at 11:21 of the third.
Red Wing next faces Winona on the road Saturday afternoon.
