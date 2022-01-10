Tied 2-2 after the second period, the flood gates opened for Duluth. The Northern Stars scored three goals in a 2 minute, 3 second span in the opening minutes of the third on their way to a 7-3 win over Red Wing in girls hockey action on Saturday.
Emma Fellman scored at 34 seconds of the third, Ell McCarthy scored nearly a minute later followed by a goal from Rylan Lorentz at 2:37 of the third. Lorentz's goal gave the Northern Stars a 5-2 lead.
Duluth scored the first four goals in the third to take a 6-2 lead. Snyder recorded her second of the game at 8:47 of the third before Duluth capped off the third period scoring with their fifth goal of the period.
Each team scored twice in the first. Allie Kruger and Madison Snyder each scored a goal to give the Wingers a 2-1 lead. Duluth got the tying goal later in the first.
Goaltender Nicole Vogel had 37 saves for the Wingers. Kruger finished with two points with a goal and an assist.
Red Wing next faces Albert Lea on Saturday.
