Since April, there aren’t many people who have watched “The Last Dance” more than Cecil Belisle has.
“I’ve watched ‘The Last Dance’ like six times,” the former Red Wing golfer said about the ESPN documentary focused on the Chicago Bulls’ sixth NBA title in eight years. “It’s a little obsessive. But it’s about how to be confident.”
Confidence is something Belisle has been building since he won two Class 2A State Championships. He’s continued to pile on the accolades since graduating in 2019. Belisle draws a lot of what Michael Jordan does to be great in himself. He strives to be at that level when he’s on the course.
Belisle won the 2021 Minnesota State Open Championship. He bested Ben Greve and Derek Hitchner in the first playoff hole, sinking a birdie to break a three-way tie and secure the victory.
Reflecting on the win, Belisle was happy to come out on top but quickly pointed out what he needs to improve.
“Man, my chipping wasn’t very good today,” he said. “I could have chipped better and not been a three-way tie. I won but we still need to (improve). I am a good golfer. I’m not the Michael Jordan of golf, I can keep improving.”
While he’s gotten better since graduating, the list of accomplishments in the last year is a mouthful.
Belisle helped South Mountain Community College to a second place finish in the NJCAA Division II National Championships. In doing so, he shot the lowest round of any player in the four-round event with a 67 in the first round. He took first place as an individual with a four-round score of 282.
He was named to the First Team ACCAC Division II and received NJCAA Region I and NJCAA First Team All-American honors.
He averaged a score of 70.36 in 14 rounds of golf for SMCC. For all he’s done, Belisle was named the 2021 NJCAA Division II Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman.
“I’m very proud of all the work I’ve put in,” Belisle said. Yet, in his competitive nature, he said accolades are great, but he wants to be better the next time he’s on the course.
“What else can I do? The more blessings come with awards. How can I become better? Is everything good? How’s my chipping?”
Recently, Belisle finished second at the Lake Panorama National Golf Course in Panora, Iowa, which qualified him for 2021 U.S. Amatuer Championships.
Improving is a motivating factor for Belisle. He doesn’t necessarily need others to compliment his shots or even see that he’s gotten better. He’d rather intimidate with his presence.
“When it’s in tournaments, I want to be a killer,” Belisle said. “When I step on the course, I want to intimidate by stepping on the course. I want others to think, ‘Oh, there’s Cecil. He’s a killer on the course. He’s a great golfer.’”
If he steps on the course, and everyone knows it’s him and the pressure is heightened for the other players, that’s the effect Belisle is searching for. He’s smaller in stature and could be unassuming to some, yet he drives the ball just as far as anybody else. If someone wants to remark on what a great shot he made or what a nice drive he hit, he doesn’t search for that.
Instead, Belisle plays for pride. Pride in himself for the work he puts in to make adjustments in his approach shots and recovery shots. Pride in taking care of himself mentally and physically while being away from his family.
Belisle doesn’t want to get carried away either. Drawing from what he learned watching “The Last Dance,” he looks for ways to gain any edge.
“Once you’re off the golf course, what can you do that others can’t do? Then I know I am ahead of everyone else when it comes to golf,” he said.
The U.S. Amateur Championships at Oakmont Country Club in Verona, Pennsylvania, begins Aug. 9 with two days of stroke play. Match play starts Aug. 11 with the round of 64. Aug. 12 is the round of 32 and 16. The following two days are quarterfinal, then semifinal matches. The tournament concludes Aug. 15 with a 36 hole championship match.
“First goal is to get into match play,” Belisle said. “Then we want to get to round of 16. The big schools, that’s where they pay attention. After the round of 16, that’s where we go for the win. I want to take this one goal at a time. … Ultimately, I’m there to win.”
