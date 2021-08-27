Down two goals after the first half, PIZM's comeback fell short as the Wildcats lost 3-2 to Dover-Eyota on Thursday.
Brynne Kelley and Katrina Sortland each scored a goal in the second half for the Cougars. Goalie Ava Knott made 12 saves.
PIZM hosts Stewartville on Tuesday.
St. Charles 4, Lake City 2
St. Charles scored four goals in the first half and held on to double up Lake City.
Sadie Sanders and Hannah Aldrich each found the back of the net. Mikayla Arendt assisted on both of the Tiger goals. McKenna Goihl-Krier and Clare Freid combined to stop 20 shots on net.
Lake City next plays Byron at home on Tuesday.
