The Red Wing girls’ tennis team rebounded from its loss to Austin with a 6-1 win over Farmington on Thursday.
The Wingers swept doubles play. Allie and Nora Meyer won at No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-2. Ava and Ella Johnson won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning earned a win at No. 3 doubles, 6-3, 7-6.
Hannah Kosek won her No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-3. Allie Roe won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Abby Schmaltz continued her strong play as of late at No. 3 singles with a 6-4, 7-5 win.
Red Wing next competes at the Big 9 tournament Saturday in Rochester.
