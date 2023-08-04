Introducing the All-Area Minnesota softball teams from the Cannon Falls Beacon and Republican Eagle.
Alec Hamilton, community editor for the Beacon, and Martin Schlegel, sports editor for the Eagle, cooperated to put together 1st and 2nd teams from their respective schools: Cannon Falls, Randolph, Red Wing, Goodhue and Lake City.
Due to short notice and the revival of All-Area teams, some players were chosen by Hamilton and Schlegel, while others were nominated by their coaches.
The head coaches were able to nominate up to three players for Player of the Year in addition to their nominations for all-area. Statistics and accomplishments were taken into account when forming all-area teams and naming a player of the year.
First Team
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Kylee Carey (Randolph, sophomore, outfield)
Class A Honorable Mention All-State, Section 4A All-Tournament Team, All-Gopher Conference, Gopher Conference All-Academic Team.
2023 Stats: Hit .423 with an OPS of 1.037, 41 hits, 11 doubles, two triples and a home run. She had 35 RBIs, 30 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.
Carly Kimmes (Randolph, junior, shortstop)
Class A 1st Team All-State, Section 4A All-Tournament Team, All-Gopher Conference, Randolph Rocket Gold Glove Award, Gopher Conference All-Academic Team.
2023 Stats: Hit .500 with an OPS of 1.470 in 26 games and 90 official at-bats. She tallied 45 hits, 15 doubles, five triples and four home runs with 37 RBIS and 50 runs scored from the lead off spot. Kimmes also drew eight walks and stole 13 bases. She boasted a 0.960 fielding percentage with just two errors all season.
Kylie Mann (Lake City, sophomore, infield)
All-Section 1AA.
2023 Stats: Batted .439 in 66 at-bats. Had 29 hits which included six doubles, a triple and four home runs. Mann drove in 19 RBIs and scored 18 runs.
Ally Pagel (Cannon Falls, freshman, pitcher/infielder)
Hiawatha Valley League All-Conference
2023 Stats: Started 11 games in the circle with a record of 9-2 in 75 innings, a 2.613 ERA, a pair of saves. And struck out 77 batters. At the plate, she hit .377 with an on-base percentage of .436.
Izzy Pagel (Cannon Falls, senior, shortstop)
All-Section 1AA, Hiawatha Valley League All-Conference, Academic All-State.
2023 Stats: Hit .466 with an OBP of .524, 1.16 slugging percentage, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored with a .956 fielding percentage.
Carter Raymond (Randolph, sophomore, pitcher)
Class A 1st Team All-State, Class A State All-Tournament Team, Section 4A All-Tournament Team, Gopher Conference Player of the Year, Cannon Falls Beacon/Republican Eagle All-Area Player of the Year, Randolph Rocket Team MVP, Gopher Conference All-Academic Team.
2023 Stats: 24-2 overall record in the circle over 152 innings with a 0.691 ERA, 257 strikeouts and just eight walks. Hit .506 with a 1.305 OPS, 44 hits, nine doubles, three triples, 43 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Bri Tix (Red Wing, junior, pitcher)
2023 Stats: Made nearly every start in the circle and won all five games for the Wingers. She allowed 68 earned runs and struck out 128 batters with 48 walks in 97 innings for a 4.91 ERA. At the plate, Tix led off every game with power and speed. She hit .441 and had an OPS of 1.253, both team-highs. Tix had 26 hits, three were home runs, and drove in eight runs while scoring 18 along with nine stolen bases.
Karli Zetah (Goodhue, senior, catcher)
Class A Honorable Mention All-State.
2023 Stats: Was a key piece of the Wildcats behind the plate and offensively. She hit .398 and scored 21 runs. Zetah was a threat to steal every time she got on base, swiping 25 bags. Plans to attend Saint Mary’s.
Second Team
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Madison Burr (Cannon Falls, junior, first base)
2023 Stats: Hit .414 and .481 with runners in scoring position, a 1.300 slugging percentage, OBP of 0.493, three triples, five home runs, 23 RBIs and 20 runs scored along with a .953 fielding percentage.
Allie Gillette (Randolph, freshman, catcher)
Class A Honorable Mention All-State, Class A State All-Tournament Team, Section 4A All-Tournament Team, All-Gopher Conference.
2023 Stats: Hit .414 with an OPS of 1.083, 29 hits, seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 22 RBIs.
Allie Roe (Red Wing, senior, infield)
2023 Stats: Ended the season with a .333 batting average, second highest on the team. Roe had a .404 on-base percentage and a .756 OPS. She had 17 hits, drove in a team-leading nine RBIs and scored five runs.
Avery Rustad (Cannon Falls, sophomore, outfield)
Hiawatha Valley League All-Conference
2023 Stats: Hit .444 with an OBP of .452, slugging percentage of 1.11, hit 12 doubles, a home run and drove in 23 runs with 17 runs scored. On defense, she had a fielding percentage of .944.
Brindley Schull (Red Wing, 8th grade, outfield)
2023 Stats: Provided some offense late in the season, hitting .250 with a .333 on-base percentage and a .667 OPS. She had six hits, drove in four RBIs and scored twice.
Medora Stuhr (Lake City, senior, infield)
2023 Stats: Was one of the most productive Tigers toward the end of the season. Hit .322 with a .394 on-base percentage and a .716 OPS. Had 19 hits and drove in 11 RBIs while scoring 17 runs.
Hannah Thiem (Red Wing, senior, outfield)
2023 Stats: Had a batting average of .294, a .345 on-base percentage and a .679 OPS. Thiem had 15 hits while scoring seven runs, stealing three bases and driving in three RBIs.
