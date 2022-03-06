Making the commitment to wrestle at 113 pounds, Goodhue’s Ryan Bortz was determined to make that choice worth it.
After winning a close match to win the Section 1A title at 113, Bortz won his first match at state by an 11-1 major decision. He then won two low-scoring matches, 2-0 in the quarterfinal and 1-0 in the semifinal to reach the state championship match on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.
In his freshman year, there was some initial concern about whether he’d stick with it and give the effort needed to drastically improve.
“It was rough,” head coach Josh Grant said. “They ran into other guys that were young and experienced and did all the youth wrestling at a much higher level.”
Bortz lost to Nolan Ambrose by a 6-3 decision, who finished undefeated and was ranked No. 1 at 113.
On the way to the final, Bortz, unranked, beat Zack Remer in the quarterfinals and Donovan Schmid. The two were ranked second and third respectively. Each made the podium last year at 106 pounds with Remer finishing second.
Bortz last year came in sixth at the Section 1A tournament at 120 pounds.
To come in, down a weight class as a senior, Bortz said it was all worth it.
“Going to 113, I saw the most success (I have had). Brother got third. I did it for him too,” he said.
His twin brother, Lucas, placed third at 120 pounds in Class A. Grant saw the two do all the things that have made current and past Wildcat wrestlers medal winners at state. Making sure to control whether they got to the weight room or practices in the morning. Controlling their eating and getting proper sleep. Going to camps in the summer as well. All have benefited others. The Bortz brothers benefited too.
“I think they bought into that,” Grant said. “I'd like to believe, from my observations, it has given them peace of mind and calm.”
Ryan and Lucas previously wrestled at state when the Wildcats made it as a team in 2019. Ryan didn’t win a single match that tournament at 106 pounds as a freshman. He said after his finals match that all tournament he felt much more at ease.
“One thing I got from team (state) was being nervous,” he said. “This year I really worked on that, of not being scared going into my matches.”
He began winning closer matches by attacking earlier in the match, not being hesitant to be aggressive.
Despite not winning his final high school match, Ryan was content with the result.
“Feels amazing,” he said. “I walked into this tournament not even knowing what would happen. I'm satisfied.”
Maddox O’Reilly was the third Wildcat to reach the podium. Last season he earned third place at 138. This year at the state meet O’Reilly lost his consolation semifinal, then beat Lucas Jurek of Kimball 1-0 to earn fifth place in his senior season.
O’Reilly ended his high school career with 178 wins, tied for fourth-most in program history with his brother Kelby.
The Wildcats had six individuals at the state meet, tying the record for most to compete in a state tournament set in 1996.
Seniors Cody Lohman and Makae O’Reilly and freshman Caleb Kurtti wrestled Friday, but none were able to reach the podium.
Lohman, as senior, has been a “linchpin in the upper weights” for the Wildcats.
Five of the six that wrestled at state for the Wildcats are seniors. Grant said they took what the senior group of 2019 did and continued to raise the expectation level.
“It's the end of an era,” Grant said. “We had ten seniors out this year. Five of them made it to the state tournament. There's going to be a generation change going into next season. We're going to miss all of these seniors. I think they want to achieve what they've achieved. We have a 3.84 team GPA, so the expectations are high.”
Results
Class A
113: Round 1 - Ryan Bortz (Goodhue) won by major decision over Issac Guzman (Canby) (MD 11-1); Quarterfinal - Bortz (Goodhue) 35-5 won by decision over Zach Remer (Mille Lacs Raiders) (Dec 2-0); Semifinal - Bortz won by decision over Donovan Schmid (Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena/Kelliher Bears) (Dec 1-0); First-Place Match - Nolan Ambrose (Jackson County Central) won by decision over Bortz (Dec 6-3).
120: Round 1 - Lucas Bortz (Goodhue) won by decision over Zack Chen (Trinity School At Rivers Ridge) (Dec 5-1); Quarterfinal - Devin Carter (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Westbrook-Walnut Grove) won by major decision over Bortz (MD 9-1); Cons. Round 1 - Bortz won by fall over Zach Hendrickson (United North Central Warriors) (Fall 3:36); Cons. Round 2 - Bortz won by decision over Gavin Albers (LPGE-Browerville Wolves) (Dec 5-3); Cons. Semi - Bortz won by decision over Teagyn Ludwig (Eden Valley-Watkins) (Dec 4-2); Third-Place Match - Bortz won by decision over Masyn Patrick (Holdingford) (Dec 7-5).
138: Champ. Round 1 - Maddox O`Reilly (Goodhue) won by decision over Zach Thompson (Fosston/Bagley) (Dec 7-1); Quarterfinal - O`Reilly won by fall over Lucas Jurek (Kimball Area) (Fall 3:05); Semifinal - Christian Pater (Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena/Kelliher Bears) won by decision over O`Reilly (Dec 9-3); Cons. Semi - Thomas Freking (Jackson County Central) won by decision over O`Reilly (Dec 5-1); Fifth-Place Match - O`Reilly won by decision over Lucas Jurek (Kimball Area) (Dec 1-0).
160: Round 1 - Makae O`Reilly (Goodhue) won by fall over Ashton Danner (West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansille) (Fall 1:26); Quarterfinal - Coy Gunderson (Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg) won by major decision over O`Reilly (MD 13-3); Cons. Round 1 - O`Reilly won by decision over Rhett Hudoba (Ogilvie) (Dec 3-2); Cons. Round 2 - Eion Ness (United North Central Warriors) won by decision over O`Reilly (Dec 3-1).
220: Round 1 - Jaxon Behm (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) won by decision over Cody Lohman (Goodhue) (Dec 4-2); Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Wieneke (Adrian Area) 30-11 won by fall over Lohman (Fall 4:47).
285: Champ. Round 1 - Keegan Kuball (WEM/JWP) won by fall over Caleb Kurtti (Goodhue) (Fall 4:48).
