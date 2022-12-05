Too many times lately, Red Wing has had a lapse in defensive coverage. Coming off a disappointing loss to La Crescent, the Wingers appeared to have cleaned those issues up until late in the second period.
Two goals 2 minutes, 2 seconds apart for Simley put the Wingers in a two-goal deficit and one they couldn’t comeback from in a 5-2 loss Saturday night in the home-opener at Prairie Island Arena.
Tied 2-2, the Wingers possessed the puck in the offensive zone. A shot from the blue line was blocked and deflected out of the zone toward the penalty boxes. A streaking Justin Orn for Simley stole the puck from a retreating Winger defenseman, who was the only one to beat. Orn raced in and dragged the puck around a flying poke check from Winger goalie Ellis Petersmeyer.
Matt Milner scored his second goal of the game for Simley just over 2 minutes later right in front of the net. The Winger defense came up in the zone toward the blue line which left Milner all alone near the net. A quick turnover and pass to Milner stunned the Wingers as Milner had enough time to settle the puck, make a fake forehand move then score on the backhand.
What felt like a good game for the Wingers
“It's basically breakdowns in all factors of the game. If our third forward isn't high, our D can't pinch. Those decisions have been the wrong decisions as of late,” head coach Tony Casci said. “Not by any one person, it's been across the board. Every line and D pairings have made a decision that cost us on the backend.”
Casci added the team will watch film and focus on making safe decisions with the puck. In addition, smart shot selection can help too with the amount of defensive decisions. Covering the high slot and being able to keep the puck in the offensive zone using the boards are keys the team will focus on.
Early on, the Wingers have shown an ability to retrieve and get back into the offensive zone quickly when on the man-advantage. Now, that needs to translate into 5-on-5 play, Casci said.
The Wingers fell behind early but got a late goal in the first to tie the game 1-1. Freshman Ethan Anderson scored off a rebound on a low shot from the left side for his first varsity goal. As the shot was coming in, Anderson glided toward the net and slammed in the puck which springboarded off the leg pad of Simley goalie Mason Melendez.
Anderson was elevated to the first line and in his first game with Connor Preston and Nick Wooden seemed to fit right in. Anderson was given the game puck for his milestone and efforts.
“That was good execution by Ethan. It was a smart play by Connor,” Casci said. “At that point, the pass across was blocked off by the defenseman and you can throw it off the goalie's pad in the middle of the net and hope for that bounce to come to your guy. It was a great goal.”
Charlie Peterson gave the Wingers a 2-1 edge at 6:13 of the second, but Simley scored just under 90 seconds later to tie the game.
“The second period was what was the difference today,” Casci said. “I think we had some opportunities, but there are still those passes that could have put the puck on the net. Trying to be a little too cute with it. We need to score more goals like our first one was tonight.”
SIMLEY 5, RED WING 2
S 1 3 1 - 5
RW 1 1 0 - 2
Goals: (S) Matt Milner 2, Braden Evanson 2, Justin Orn; (RW) Ethan Anderson, Charlie Peterson. Assists: (S) Jake Stanton 3, Joey Stanton; (RW) Connor Preston, Sam Knowlton, Carson Frank. Saves: (S) Mason Melendez 22; (RW) Ellis Petersmeyer 32.
