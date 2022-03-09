The Goodhue Wildcats boys basketball team might not have had its best offensive night, but their defense more than made up for it as they held the Lyle-Pacelli Athletics to just 39 points in Wednesday’s Section 1A quarterfinals win.
The third-seeded Wildcats held on for a 47-39 win against the No. 6 Athletics at the Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester to advance to the Section 1A semifinals.
“What we said going into this game was what they lack in size, they make up for in quickness and we knew that was going to be a challenge,” said head coach Matt Halverson about the matchup with Lyle-Pacelli. “They’ve won whatever it is, 23 games, and that they were legit. We certainly didn’t take them lightly.”
The first half was tightly contested until the final minutes when Goodhue was able to create a bit of separation for a 26-18 lead. After making 17 3-pointers in their previous game, the Wildcats made just two in the entire game, both coming in the first half.
Both teams employed a 3-2 zone and took their time attacking the other’s set half court defense. There was very little transition offense as they each were methodical in their approach with different results. Lyle-Pacelli’s focus was generating 3-pointers – which they made four in the first half and nine for the game – while Goodhue fed senior Dayne Wojcik in the post to either score or hit cutters to the basket.
The second half was more physical, but not chippy, and Goodhue’s size advantage began to make a difference, as well as their depth. The Wildcats attempted 16 free throws in the game, 11 in the second half, to the Athletics’ three total.
Goodhue’s largest lead of the game was nine points in the opening minutes of the second half, but Lyle-Pacelli cut it to four with nine minutes left. From there, every time the Wildcats would go ahead by six or seven points, the Athletics would have an answer.
However, Lyle-Pacelli was never able to tie the game as Goodhue ramped up the perimeter pressure and the Athletics were still unable to get anything going inside. The Wildcats were able to seal the game with a handful of Will Opsahl free throws.
Halverson said after the game that his team’s defense continues to be something they can rely upon, especially when the offense is not clicking on all cylinders.
“We always want to be inside-out, that doesn’t change. The threes fell for us last game and this game they didn’t,” he said. “We just talked about, that’s why we play defense. Sometimes the shots aren’t going to fall, I have no idea what we shot tonight, I know it wasn’t great. But that’s why you keep yourself in the game by playing defense, to only give up 39 points, that’s going to allow you to survive and advance.”
Goodhue is now 14-1 since Jan. 25 and has allowed over 50 points in a game just three times during that span. Halverson added that they pride themselves on playing playoff basketball all year round as they face bigger teams in the Hiawatha Valley League.
Wojcik led Goodhue with 14 points while Opsahl added 12 – including 7-for-9 from the free throw line – and junior Adam Poncelet contributed nine. Junior Buay Koak of Lyle-Pacelli led all scorers with 19 points but only three Athletics players scored. Fellow junior Jakob Truckenmiller added 14 points.
Goodhue next faces Rushford-Peterson on Saturday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Mayo Auditorium for the Section 1A semifinals. The Trojans beat No. 7 Southland 53-42 in the game before Goodhue’s.
“Rushford, they have very, very good guards. It’s honestly a lot of similarities to Lyle-Pacelli but with a little bit more of an inside presence with (Justin) Ruberg in there,” Halverson said. “It will be a great game, a good matchup between two very good teams. They know what they do well and they’re going to stick with it and same thing with us.”
On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Hayfield and No. 4 Spring Grove face off at 4 p.m. in the Civic Auditorium.
