Kasson-Mantorville came in as the favorite to win the section title and did so by dominating the heavier weights. In Link Steffen’s mind, there was only one way to beat them.
“They're just solid from top to bottom. They're not weak in any spot,” said the Zumbrota-Mazeppa head coach of K-M. “We were going to have to win a lot down low and then catch a guy or two. It was very hard to overcome their heavyweights. You were going to have to have a lead of about 20 points going into the last three, four weights.”
The Cougars got the finals after defeating Albert Lea 40-23. The defending Section 1A champions then had to find a way to beat the KoMets, ranked No. 2-ranked in Class AA via the Guillotine.
The championship started off with three straight wins for the Cougars. Noah Schaefer battled his way to a 6-4 win by sudden victory at 106 pounds. Lucas Williams (113) followed with a pin of Jonah Coleman in the third period with 31 seconds left. Jack Krier then earned a 5-0 decision at 120 pounds.
With the Cougars leading 12-0, the KoMets won the next three matches. Kaleb Lochner (145) was in control throughout his match, winning by major decision 21-9 to put the Cougars up 16-12.
The KoMets collected six pins and a win by major decision in the final seven weights to win the section championship 51-16.
Steffen said he’s not too disappointed as the team has had few dual losses this season. He’s seen his “studious” wrestlers become more physically and mentally tough as the season has gone on, especially from those who have only had two or three years of wrestling experience.
Individual section wrestling is back at the Mayo Civic Center. Section 1A and 1AA wrestling beginning Friday at 10 a.m., then have semifinals and championship matches beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The Cougars currently have three individuals ranked in the top-10 in their respective weight class.
"It's hard in Section 1AA,” Steffen said. “There are a lot of quality section wrestlers here. We've got our goals set high though.”
Semifinal Results
Section 1AA
K-M 58, LC 13
106: Broc Vaughan (KM) over Adrian Lopez Ramirez, fall 0:48. 113: Jonah Coleman (KM) over Cris Ramirez, fall 1:40. 120: Aiden Friedrich (KM) over Weston Roberson, dec. 8-3. 126: Owen Friedrich (KM) over Nate Evans, maj. dec. 15-3. 132: Joseph Kennedy (KM) over Elijah Dodd, fall 3:02. 138: Luke Swanson (KM) over Tanner Laska, tech. fall 17-2. 145: Aaron Meincke (LC) over Noah Swarts, maj. dec. 15-6. 152: Logan Vaughan (KM) over Luke Becker, maj. dec. 18-9. 160: Jon Harvey (LC) over Dominic Mann, dec. 7-4. 170: Cole Glazier (KM) over Zack Keller, fall 3:12. 182: Kail Wynia (KM) over Ethan Roberson, fall 1:10. 195: Bennett Berge (KM) over Sam Nutt, fall 1:08. 220: Max Balow (LC) over Heath Parrish, fall 0:56. 285: Reed Parrish (KM) won by forfeit.
Z-M 40, AL 23
106: Michael Olson (AL) over Noah Schaefer, fall 4:25. 113: Lucas Williams (ZM) over Logan Davis, dec. 6-1. 120: Jack Krier over Aivin Wasmoen, dec. 6-0. 126: Ryan Stimets (ZM) pinned Brody Ignaszewski, fall 2:32. 132: Ben Murray (ZM) over Nick Korman, sudden victory 3-1. 138: Cameron Davis (AL) over Lucas Schiell, tech. fall 18-3. 145: Kaleb Lochner over Mavrick Attig, fall 0:47. 152: Carter Miller (AL) over Mason Goodman, dec. 7-3. 160: Derrick McMillian (AL) over Wilson Nordquist, dec. 9-3. 170: Isaiah O'Reilly (ZM) over Blake Braun, dec. 5-2. 182: Ryan Lexvold (ZM) over Luke Moller, fall 4:56. 195: Gabe Tupper (ZM) over Evan Schroeder, fall 1:08. 220: Cody Anderson (ZM) over Adam Semple, maj. dec. 13-3. 285: Kadin Indrelie (AL) over Dalton Hall, fall 3:41.
Section 1A
D-E 45, Goodhue 30
106: Lucas Erickson (G) over Max Loftus, tech. fall 16-0. 113: Ryan Bortz (G) over Caden Haag, fall 5:29. 120: Lucas Bortz (G) over Damon Bye, maj. dec. 16-4. 126: Bolton Thesing (DE) over JJ Bien, fall 1:29. 132: Grady Eaton (DE) over Ethan Breuer, fall 4:42. 138: Beau Jaeger (G) over Nathan Krisik, fall 2:51. 145: Brodie Kellen (DE) over Maddox O'Reilly, sudden victory 6-4. 152: Gavin Gust (DE) over Jeremiah O'Reilly, fall 0:50. 160: Makae O'Reilly (G) over Treyton Thesing, dec. 3-1. 170: Landon Lehnertz (DE) over Grant Reed, fall 3:15. 182: Aidan Gasper (DE) over Kade Altendorf, fall 4:42. 195: Tyler Mix (DE) over Carsyn O'Reilly, fall 4:00. 220: Jackson Duellman (DE) over Caleb Kurtti, fall 1:38. 285: Cody Lohman (G) over Steven Halbakken, fall 1:18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.