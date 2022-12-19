Less than a minute into the game, Red Wing had a 1-0 lead. The Wingers never trailed again as they defeated Winona 4-1 Saturday afternoon.
Tatum Zylka scored the opening goal 29 seconds into the game. Taya Cordes put the Wingers up 2-0 with a goal midway through the first.
Winona's lone goal came in the first at 11 minutes, 46 seconds of the period.
Zylka scored on the power play at 8:26 of the third. Cordes buried her second of the game into the empty net in the final minute of regulation to wrap up the victory.
Winger goaltender Allie Meyer stopped 26 of 27 shots on net. Allie Roe tallied two assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.