Since the death of Chris Rodgers in 2017, his wife June has thought to herself how to best give back to the community. Chris was a social worker for the Red Wing school district for 23 years. He helped change the program and make it more immersive for other workers and the students whom he aided. June said he walked into a cubicle in an office and immediately wanted something to better suit the kids.
“He and his partner at the time created more of an experiential program. That was huge,” June said. “That still is going now. His brother took that on.”
Chris’s brother Matt, a social worker thanks in large part to the influence of Chris, is one of several family members who also are social workers like Chris was. June, an adult mental health social worker in Goodhue County, said that is just one of the many ways Chris had influence on others.
The running joke in the family is that everyone is either a nurse or social worker. Both grandmas were nurses. There’s an aunt and a soon-to-be sister in-law who are nurses. A niece who is a social worker.
Jordan, one of three children of Chris’s, recently completed his master’s degree in social work in Duluth. Hannah, in her first year as freshman girls basketball coach, began working as a nurse quickly after college.
The youngest of the three, Tyler, a three-sport athlete and Red Wing senior, are all kicking off what they hope to be a powerful and meaningful display of generosity.
Team Rodge was started just before the school year in the fall. It’s a project that has always been on the mind but never pursued until now.
“Since Chris passed away I've always wanted to do something,” June said. “I'd think, OK, how do I do this? How would we do that? It always felt so overwhelming. I mentioned it to Hannah and she said let's do this. She pushed forward (with this).”
Considered by Tyler to be the brains of the project, Hannah began working on how to best carry on her father’s legacy of giving back. The Red Wing community gave back immensely in the past. Now it’s time for the Rodgers family to do what their father would be doing now; helping youth in sports.
“All of us have service in our hearts,” Hannah said. “We really are so much, whether we know it or not, devoted to doing things for other people rather than looking at ourselves and thinking what I can do to make my life better. It's more about what we can do to help someone else in need.”
Through Team Rodge and with the generous help from Carlson’s, they were able to provide shortsleeve, long-T, beanies and truckers hats for purchase. The window to order has been open twice, and likely will reopen again in the spring around the beginning of the baseball season. The message on all the gear, “Grit.”
That was unanimously voted as the senior motto for the football team. Head coach Brent Stinson said he asked the team before the first practice what they wanted to be and live by. Grit was the choice. He said the seniors, most who have played for years with Tyler and some who were coached by Chris, overwhelmingly pushed for Grit.
The football team held a “Grit Night” in partnership with Team Rodge. Gear was available for pickup. Items were auctioned off and donations were accepted. It was the first time having an event like this for the Team Rodge movement. Primarily from that night, over $10,000 were raised. More has come in through clothing sales.
Team Rodge is having another “Grit Night” on Saturday, Jan. 28. The boys and girls basketball teams are playing a straight doubleheader against Stewartville that day beginning with the girls at 3 p.m.
With Hannah coaching and Tyler playing, it felt right to have another event to raise more money. Eventually that money will make it to youth in need of assistance with gear, clothing and other items needed to participate in sports. The focus currently is on baseball, football and basketball.
In time, there will be others outside of the family who will help with access to the funds and make decisions based on applications of who the money goes to. Ideally, Hannah said she hopes that can begin in the baseball season. She said there’s hopes of encouraging a coach or mentor to pair with a kid to help with rides and food in addition to receiving the funds.
At the “Grit Night” on Jan. 28, the plan is to share more of the goals and what the long-term will look like for Team Rodge.
Similar to the very first “Grit Night” in 2017, which was more focused on helping the Rodgers family, the hope is to fill the seats with Grit.
“There’s a picture in our living room from that volleyball game with everyone wearing Grit shirts,” Tyler said. “It fills the entire bleachers and picture.”
Why Grit?
Tyler said the meaning behind the word came from Chris who taught him how to stay resilient.
“I asked my dad what it meant. He said, 'when things get tough you get tougher.' That stuck with me a lot. I know it stuck (seniors) Abe (Reinitz), Mitchell (Seeley), Maurice (Rosebear), all those guys that he coached. He meant a lot to us and we moved forward with keeping with that word.”
“(Chris) was one of the most competitive people, for sure,” June said. “I see that in Tyler as well. But also, relationships are the most important thing. He taught a lot more about the skills in the sports, it was definitely about the relationships as well.”
Tyler has given input on the gear which also includes rubber bracelets. He has taken the subtle approach to representing Team Rodge. He works hard on the court, field and in the classroom. He says little, deliberate with his words and pushes himself to better his teammates.
Hannah has plenty of experience organizing events. She started and ran a 5K when she was a freshman in high school. She brought the ninth grade girls basketball team to the Red Wing Elks to work on tie blankets and help give back.
Before Chris and June had their three kids, Chris was coaching VFW. He always gave and expected nothing in return. Tyler said his father’s ability to identify those who needed a mentor, some help, or even a friendly reminder to keep pushing is a skill unmatched.
Practically unteachable. Yet here the Rodgers family is, following through on an idea that Chris himself would have loved and been right there with them to lend a hand. Team Rodge, so far, has been an easy, natural way for the family to do what Chris did.
“We all see so much of (Chris) in myself and Tyler and my older brother Jordan,” Hannah said. “We all have our tendencies that have definitely come from him. Now it being five years, it felt like the right time with where we all are in our lives. We were just ready to share with the community and to those who didn't know my dad, we were ready to continue his legacy and share what our relationship with him really was like.”
