In the past few matches, Red Wing has begun to settle in. The singles players are winning and so too are the top doubles pairings. Both were on display Monday afternoon as the Winger girls tennis team swept River Falls 7-0.
After a tough stretch to begin the season, head coach Tom Gillman said he has seen the team continue to become more competitive. That’s long been his goal for the team and now, with a bit of strategy to win matches by the players, the Wingers are an even deeper lineup with its younger players starting to mature on the court.
“Our whole lineup is becoming tougher to beat throughout, which is great,” Gillman said.
When asked what changed for the No. 1 and 2 doubles pairings in the last two weeks, Gillman said their ability to work together and handle better competition has been the biggest factor. Allie and Nora Meyer have extended volleys and received serves better.
Junior Ava Johnson and freshman Lillian Hartman have seemingly solidified their spot as the No. 2 doubles pair. The pair works well together. Gillman said with some quick tips on strategy to use, the two have excelled.
Also showing quick improvements is seventh grader Lorilei Hartman. She has mostly played No. 4 singles and displayed a stronger swing than most would expect from a younger player. Her aggressive offensive approach has been tamed a bit, which worked well for her as she won her first varsity match on Monday.
“She is unusually skilled for her age and she's very good offensively,” Gillman said. “I think she's used to hitting balls hard. She's had some growing pains of figuring out a happy place for keeping it in play and taking some offensive risk. She played a really balanced game today.”
In No. 1 singles, Hannah Kosek won 6-0, 6-0, while Allie Roe also won with relative ease at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1. Abby Schmaltz won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and Lorilei Hartman won 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 in No. 4 singles.
Allie and Nora Meyer picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Johnson and Lillian Hartman won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm earned the 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles.
Gillman said the team overall has responded to the adjustments the coaches have asked of them. Nothing huge, just simple things that can be done.
“Had to make it simple for them and make sure that it was something they could do,” he said. “I think you're really asking for it when you ask an athlete to do something they can't do. You're just adding stress.”
