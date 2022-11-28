Chisago Lakes scored 10 goals in the second period on their way to an 18-1 win over the Red Wing girls hockey team on Saturday.
The Wingers were outshot 68-23. Taya Cordes scored to put the Wingers on the scoreboard in the first period, but the team trailed 6-1 after the first.
Allie Meyer made 38 saves through two periods in net for the Wingers. Amber Vogel stopped 12 shots on net in the third period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.