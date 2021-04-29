LAKE CITY — Lake City hosted its first track and field meet of the season Thursday, topping the field in 11 individual events. The double-digit event wins weren’t enough to put either the boys or girls team atop the leaderboard though.
The girls’ team finished second with 68 points, while the boys came in third with 32 points. Pine Island was the team to beat on both sides as its girls’ team scored two points ahead of Lake City to claim first place, while its boys’ team scored a whopping 104 points — 57 ahead of second place Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Of Lake City’s 11 event wins, eight of them came from its girls’ team. Those 11 event winners included: Peyton Meincke in the 400-meter dash with a time of one minute, 7.13 seconds; Mela Schmitz in the 800 (2:35.23); Jacey Majerus in the 1,600 (5:38.05); the 4x200 relay team of Macey Beltz, Kloey Sanderson, Zoe Munson and Emma Narum (1:59.86); the 4x400 relay team of Baily Earnest-Miller, Beltz, Sanderson and Majerus (4:33.11); the 4x800 relay team of Carly Earnest-Miller, Schmitz, McKenna Beltz and Lauren Kennedy (11:00.28); Sadie Sanders in high jump (4-06); and McKenna Bremer in discus (85-05).
The Tigers also had six second-place finishes. That list composed of: Baily Earnest-Miller in the 400 (1:08.39); the 4x100 relay team of Avery Grobe, Macey Beltz, Narum and Sanderson (57.27); the 4x200 relay team of Shelby Berktold, Sanders, Delilah Benjamin and Morgan Majerus (2:03.08); the 4x400 relay team of Benjamin, Morgan Majerus, Rylee Stoltz and Meincke (4:48); Baily Earnest-Miller in triple jump (29-04.00); and Bremer in shot put (24-02.50).
The three event winners for the boys included: Kris Ryan in the 200 (24.01) and high jump (5-06.00); and the 4x100 relay team of Jeremy Nguyen, Carson Matzke, Seth Heitman and Carter Hagedorn (47.91).
Taking second place for the boys’ team were: Eric Anderson in the 1,600 (5:03.56); the 4x200 relay team of Nguyen, Hagedorn, Matzke and Ryan (1:43.74); and Nguyen in shot put (35-09.00).
Lake City is next scheduled to compete Thursday, May 6 at Cannon Falls.
Z-M wins 10 events at Kasson-Mantorville triangular
Z-M had a strong performance in Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday at the KoMets triangular, but the Cougars came up short in both the boys and girls events to take second and third place, respectively.
The Cougars’ boys team finished the day with 61 points, eight shy of K-M but 29 ahead of third place Rochester Lourdes. The girls’ team on the other hand came in third place with 51.5 points. K-M was first with 71.5 points followed by Lourdes with 62.
Z-M did find plenty of success individually however, as the Cougars came in first place in 10 events and second place in nine. The boys team led the way with 12 of those 19 top finishes.
Taking first place from the boys team were: Rj Sylak in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.40 seconds and the 200 meter (23.29); Myles Ramer in the 3,200 (11:25.31); the 4x200 relay team (1:42.51); Stanley Hinchley in high jump (6-0); and Tanner Finstuen in pole vault (8-6).
First-place winners for the girls included: Sawyer Sheridan in the 400 (1:04.50); Natasha Sortland in the 3,200 (10:54.86); and Olivia Seymour in 100 hurdles (19.15); and Audrey Downes in shot put (26-4);
Finishing as runners-up were: Miles Berg in the 400 (59.86); Katrina Sortland in the 3,200 (11:59.80); the boys 4x100 relay team (54.54); the girls 4x200 relay team (2:01.58); the boys 4x800 relay team (11:12.77); Corey Peters in triple jump (32-6.25); Zane Angerman in shot put (31-2.50); Jack Borass in discus (86-0); and Downes in discus (65-4).
Z-M is next scheduled to compete Friday, May 7 at Stewartville.
E/PC trails the field at Durand quad
E/PC competed in its first track and field meet of the season in Durand on Thursday and among the four teams competing, the Wolves’ boys and girls teams finished in fourth place.
The E/PC boys scored 31.15 points, while the girls tallied 26 points. Individually, the Wolves claimed three first-place results and five second-place finishes.
Among those in first place were: Levi Burch in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.30 seconds, Hannah Forster in the 400 meter (1:05.96), and the 4x200 relay team of Burch, Aiden Birtzer, Riley Bechel and Luke Webb (1:46.7).
Second-place finishes included: Isabella Forster in the 100 (13.64) and 200 (28.01), Brandi Parker in shot put (30-00), Ethan Rupakus in high jump (5-06), and Hannah Forster in long jump (13-05).
E/PC is next scheduled to compete Thursday, May 6 at Glenwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.