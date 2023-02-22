The winter snow storm has caused many game postponements and tournaments to reschedule. Games Tuesday were started earlier than previously scheduled. The Section 1AA girls basketball tournament is still set to begin with games Thursday.
The following are changes made due to the weather.
For any changes made today or tomorrow, please check back for updates.
Section 1A boys swim and dive
The three-day tournament is now condensed into two days. Swimming prelims are scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m. Swimming finals are Saturday at 12 p.m. Both remain at the Rochester Rec Center. Diving has been rescheduled to Saturday at 5 p.m. at Century High School.
