On the strength of Sammi Chandler’s hat trick, Red Wing blew past Albert Lea 8-1 Tuesday night.
Chandler scored three goals, all of which came in the first half. Camille DeSutter and Lillie Sonju each scored in the first.
The Wingers added three more in the second. Sonju and DeSutter each scored their second of the game. Kayla Radtke scored the eighth goal for the Wingers. Radtke ended the game with a goal and three assists.
Red Wing next travels Thursday to Owatonna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.