Feeling more responsibility on the mound, senior Cooper Chandler has embraced it. Red Wing’s outfielder and starting pitcher has made three starts on the mound this season with mostly good results.
The lefty relied heavily on a balanced mix of fastball and circle change during his most recent start against Winona in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.
He said after both games, his confidence on the mound is skyrocketing.
“That's a really big key when I'm up there, is having confidence in myself to be able to throw that 3-2 fastball on the corner to get them looking,” Chandler said.
With Andrew Ball returning slowly from an injury, Chandler has been one of a couple seniors that have filled in.
“It's definitely a bigger role for me,” Chandler said. “I think so far with my confidence, I've been getting the job done.”
In three starts thus far, Chandler has a 2.12 ERA having given up four earned runs in 17 innings. He has 18 strikeouts and four walks. His most recent start, a four-hit complete game shutout of Winona was just another confidence boosting performance.
Even though Chandler had to pitch from the stretch in nearly every inning, he didn’t let more than one runner on base at time. He might even be better from the stretch with his approach to the hitter and runner.
“A good thing for me when I'm in the stretch is changing the delivery,” Chandler said. “I think it really gets the hitters off-balance a little bit. Just even for that millisecond of off-balance, that could be the key to striking a guy out.”
In doing so, he’s recognized that varying his delivery keeps a runner at first guessing. If there’s a possible steal and the runner gets a late jump to second because of Chandler’s slide step, there’s a better chance the runner is caught stealing.
His efficiency in the zone was on display against Winona as only one batter saw more than five pitches in an at-bat. Aware that not every batter is the same, Chandler adjusts his approach to the hitters in-game. As a result of changing speeds and mixing his pitches well, Chandler got seven ground outs along with his eight strikeouts and was able to cruise through each inning without much stress.
“Getting those 10-pitch or under innings are nice,” he said. “It's a confidence booster because you think you can just fly through that lineup.”
Wingers split doubleheader
With Chandler on the mound in the first game, the Wingers scored three runs in the third inning. Jorgen Ulvenes got on base after getting hit by a pitch. Wyatt Gonsior singled. Mitchell Seeley followed with an RBI-single. Deso Buck flew out to deep center, which allowed Gonsior to score from third. Reese Tripp then hit a ball down the right field line that was misplayed by the right fielder, allowing Tripp to get all the way to third and Seeley to score.
Those three runs were plenty for Chandler as he was dialed in on the mound. After a 1-2-3 first inning, Chandler had to pitch from the stretch in the four innings. Only one runner reached third base and he allowed no more than one runner on base in each of the first five innings.
In the seventh inning, the leadoff batter singled. Chandler struck out the next batter and then got a game-ending double play on a liner hit back to him. The runner at first made a break toward second on contact and Chandler was able to easily toss the ball to Abe Reinitz at first for the out to close a 3-0 win.
In the second game, the Wingers were able to make plenty of contact. Winona scored once in the second and twice in the fourth to win 3-0 and get a split of the two games. Not a single Winger hitter struck out. Yet, they were only able to get one hit. A double by Ulvenes in the bottom of the fifth was the only hit. The other to reach base was Buck on a hit by pitch in the fourth.
The Wingers either flew out or popped out 12 times in 17 plate appearances. Chandler said after the second game the team didn’t have an overall bad game, just an off game.
“You want to have a clean game in the field if you're not going to crack the bat,” he said “It seemed like everyone's approach was a little off going into the second game. Some pitches we weren't swinging at were right there and some pitches we were swinging at that weren't a strike. It happens, but it's a tough loss.”
Jonah Deppe started on the mound for the Wingers. He threw three innings and worked his way in and out of trouble allowing just one run on seven hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Seeley and Buck each pitched an inning in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.