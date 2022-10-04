Sammi Chandler seemingly can't be stopped.
The Red Wing senior forward scored all four goals in the Winger's 4-1 win over Albert Lea on Tuesday.
The four-goal performance gives Chandler 16 goals for the season.
Ava Nelson, Lillie Sonju and Sophia Rahn each recorded an assist in the victory. Goalkeeper Sarah Bohlmann tallied five saves.
