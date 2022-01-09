Initially coming off the bench in short stints, Sammi Chandler’s role grew to be an important one for Red Wing girls basketball.
She became the first sub off the bench and provided great scoring as a freshman. She relieved Sydnee Nelson at point guard in her sophomore season.
This season Chandler has stepped into the starting point guard role relatively smoothly. She’s often one of the top three scorers on any given night and has led the Wingers in points in three games.
Being the point guard of a team with a lot of success in past years is a bit daunting.
“I don't like letting people down,” Chandler said. “If I'm not making shots, I try to create shots for others. Creating shots for others, it feels the same as scoring for me.”
She is aware of the attention given to the point guard and takes on the job hoping to help find her open teammates.
‘Plays so hard’
Coming off a terrific season with the girls’ soccer team in which she scored 13 goals and 17 points, Chandler feels pressure to succeed on the basketball court. She’s tried to relieve some of that by just going out and giving an all-out effort. Many times, she’s guarding the best scorer on the opposition, so there’s trust too in her to give that effort.
“She plays so hard on both ends of the floor,” head coach Peter Johnson said. “In that Century game, she didn't score very well, but she still battled on both ends of the floor. She still got us into our offense. Defensively, she was a real pest. That's the example she sets; as hard as she plays, that's how hard she's trying to get everyone else to play that hard too. Day-in and day-out, she's one of our hardest workers in drills and 5-on-5.”
Sitting down with Chandler after a practice before the new year, it’s clear Chandler knows the offensive scheme. Chandler described what to look for, when options open and how to keep pressing till one is there. She’s run it most of her playing years and with most of the same teammates too.
It’s not all perfect.
Chandler said she feels she could do more and likes being able to find more open teammates in addition to scoring herself.
“This year there's a different momentum to it,” Chandler said. “We got to start right away. ... Last year I didn't get a lot of gym time with all the breaks. I remember in the first few games last year I was in the worst shape ever. This year, I feel better.”
Johnson agreed and suggested that most of the team feels like Chandler does. Most barely got to get going last season and when they did, it wasn’t enough. The Wingers had to pause for a couple weeks due to COVID-19 while the rest of the Big 9 began. Then the Winger’s season was cut short in the section tournament due to another COVID-related issue.
With that clunky season mostly behind them, Chandler said she’s noticed a difference in starting this season on time. Playing AAU over the summer helped as well.
“It gave me more opportunities to practice being the point guard, and it shows now,” Chandler said. “I knew it was going to help me this season.”
Turning a corner
At times, the Wingers have looked like the Wingers of past years – strong defense married with timely shots from their starters. Other times, the Wingers fall short of victory. Obviously, the team would like to turn those close losses into wins. Johnson said he believes the group of players is capable of breaking the win-loss cycle and winning a string of games.
It’s on the players to keep pushing ahead even when shots aren’t falling.
“We need to think of others as a group a little bit more,” Johnson said. “How can we make that extra pass? Can we do that for another person? As we get better at that, it'll lead to more victories and we can go from there.”
Chandler admitted she wonders whether to shoot after missing a couple. Normally she can tell where she wants to shoot from on the floor after warmups. Johnson said he’s encouraged her and others to keep shooting a confident shot.
Sophia Rahn, Hannah Kosek and Bailie and Hallie Roschen each can carry the team during moments of the game. The Wingers have shown the formula to be effective. Repeating it nightly is the next task for the Wingers.
“I think we're pretty strong,” Chandler said. “There's definitely room for improvement. We still need to get on that roll. I don't think we're on a roll yet.”
