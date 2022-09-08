Century got the best of the Red Wing volleyball as the Wingers fell in three sets on Thursday, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11. The Wingers had a tough time getting points against a Century team that has lost just one set in nine wins already to start the season.
“We knew they have a fast, dominant offense, which capitalizes especially on some very athletic play from their middles,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “However, we committed ourselves to celebrating big plays and trying to create a contagious energy. There were times when this worked well - we had some big hits that got through their blocks and defense, and we had some flurries when we blocked as well as we ever have.”
Bri Tix led the Wingers with a pair of blocks. Mayzee Thorson and Lauryn Ball each recorded a block. Kennedy Knopp came up with a team-high 12 digs. Ball and Thorson each finished with five kills and Taylor Shelstad had 16 assists.
Red Wing looks to keep progressing as they play in Saturday's tournament at Cotter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.