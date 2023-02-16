For a second consecutive game, the Red Wing boys hockey team couldn’t find the back of the net. Century rolled to a 12-0 win on Red Wing’s senior night at Prairie Island Arena Thursday evening.
The Wingers tralied early as Brody Josselyn scored for the Panthers at 1 minute, 12 seconds of the first period. Jack Ottman and Bennett Pronk each scored in the first to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead after 17 minutes of play.
The Wingers surrendered six goals in the second while taking ill-advised roughing penalties after the play.
Ottman and Jack Billings each had a hat trick for the Panthers.
The Wingers were outshot 63-15. Goaltender Ellis Petersmeyer made 51 saves for the Wingers.
Red Wing closes out the regular season on the road against John Marshall on Saturday.
The Wingers are in a position where they’ll travel to face either La Crescent-Hokah or Cotter. The Section 1A tournament begins Tuesday.
