Century shot over 50% from beyond the arc in an 80-50 victory over Red Wing on Thursday.
The Panthers made 13 3-pointers in the game and five different players made a 3-pointer.
Red Wing was led by Juju Koehler and Reid Hartmann. Koehler had 12 points and Hartmann ended with eight.
