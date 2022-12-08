The Red Wing girls basketball team lost a close game to Century Thursday night, 59-53.
The Wingers trailed by two points at the half. Century capitalized on its free throws, making 10 of 11 while the Wingers were 6-for-14 at the line.
Sophia Rahn led the Winger offense with 16 points. Sammi Chandler made a trio of shots from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Lillie Sonju scored nine points and Bryn Guse chipped in six points.
