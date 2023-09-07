Century was able to hold off Red Wing as they swept the Wingers girls tennis team 7-0 Thursday afternoon.
Three of the seven matches were decided in a third set.
Ava Johnson lost 6-3, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. Abby Schmaltz took the loss after coming back to force a third set, 6-2, 5-7, 6-0, in No. 2 singles. Lorilei Hartman lost 6-2, 6-2 in No. 3 singles. Lillian Hartman lost after a close third set, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 in No. 4 singles.
Allie and Nora Meyer lost 6-3, 7-5 in No. 1 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning took the loss in No. 2 doubles 6-3, 5-7, 6-1. Emily Angell and Whitney Fox lost in No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-1.
Red Wing hosts Owatonna and Mankato East in a triangular on Saturday. The first of three matches begins with the Wingers and Huskies at 9 a.m.
