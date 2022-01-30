Cannon Falls senior Carson Hammel is known for running all over opposing defenses for the Bombers football team. However, the time is fast approaching where he will be more well known for his YouTube channel Hammel Outdoors.
Hammel started documenting his fishing and hunting adventures on camera a year ago, and he is already racking up impressive streaming numbers. Hammel Outdoors has 477 subscribers and its 48 videos have amassed more than 14,000 views.
Hammel said that he’s had the idea of starting his own channel since he was a kid.
“At a young age, when I was probably 9 or 10 years old, that's when I first really got into fishing,” he said. “I first started watching Sam Sobi, Jay Siemens, all these big time guys, John B. And I was like, wow, that's cool. These guys are out here fishing and doing what they love. I mean, obviously making money off of it and then sharing their world of their fishing adventures. And I thought that was really cool.”
That idea was put on the backburner as Hammel got older, entered high school and became more involved with sports and other things. The last year or two though, Hammel said he got into ice fishing and the lightbulb went off again.
He was older now, the dream was “a bit more seizable” in his words, and he had an uncle, Jason Hammel, on the East Coast who does film production and could help.
“So I called him one night, and I was like, ‘Hey, I have this dream that I want to start my own YouTube channel, but I have no idea how to edit, I have no idea how to talk to a camera, I have no idea how to set a plot to a video, none of that’,” Carson said. “He goes, ‘OK, what cameras do you have?’ I got a GoPro Hero 4. That's all I got. So he goes, ‘Perfect, that's as good as anything.’”
From there, Hammel Outdoors was born. Hammel said that he went out and bought a better SD card and filmed his first video in January on a small private pond. He sent some clips to Jason who put the video together. After some back-and-forth between the two, the first Hammel Outdoors video was done.
For the next four to five videos Jason helped Carson put together the videos and taught him what he needed to know. Since then, Hammel has accumulated better cameras and software and truly dived into the production side on top of fishing and hunting.
“I've learned to love filmmaking, it's one of my true passions now,” he said. “Before it was just kind of ‘hey I need to do this to make videos,’ but now I enjoy telling stories, I like going and going around with cameras and online software stuff like that.”
That first video is still on the Hammel Outdoors feed and has been watched 587 times. Since then, Hammel’s focus has been fishing, but he chose the name Hammel Outdoors for a reason, as opposed to “Fishing with Carson '' or another fishing-oriented name. With that name, he can pursue another passion, hunting, and not limit himself.
“But the way that I came out with Hammel Outdoors is I used to watch In-Depth Outdoors, which is one of the biggest outdoor productions in Minnesota,” Hammel said. “With Hammel Outdoors being a brand rather than just me fishing, I can do things like hunting, outdoor stuff, whatever (I want). But I want to keep it to hunting and fishing because I have a logo that shows hunting and fishing.”
This past fall, Hammel did a two-episode series on bow hunting for whitetail deer called “Chasing the One.” Expect more whitetail hunting content in the future along with maybe turkey hunting in the spring. Hunting is much more difficult to film than fishing, especially ice fishing, and often requires an extra person.
“I've really shifted more into fishing for the filming aspect,” Hammel said about what he prefers to shoot. “I like ice fishing more because it's so much easier to do, you get your sonar, and you go, ‘Hey there's a fish coming across,’ click on the camera, you can get ready, talk to the camera a little bit, set the hook on the fish, show the camera. Well open water fishing, basically the only angle you can get is your chest mount when you're trying to cast and because you don't know when the fish is gonna bite.”
Hammel’s most-watched video for the first year – well over 1,000 views – is an ice-fishing adventure catching walleye on Lake Mille Lacs. Lake Mille Lacs is his favorite place to ice fish while on open water during the spring and summer, his favorite is the Mississippi River, specifically the Lake Pepin area.
While some of his most-watched videos are when he’s fishing for walleye, Hammel says his favorite is fishing for bass in the summer. He grew up watching bass-fishing videos and emulating those fishermen. When it comes to ice-fishing, it’s usually for walleyes or perch. For hunting, Hammel is primarily a bow-hunter and enjoys hunting whitetail the most.
Moving forward, Hammel says his goal is to hit 1,000 subscribers and just to continue to improve his craft. What started as a hobby turned into a dream of making Hammel Outdoors his profession.
“My biggest thing is when I started I was like well, I'm just doing this for fun,” he said “I don't want a job out of this, this is just a part-time high school thing to pass my time. Well, I started making videos, I got serious into filmmaking. It was funny, I was driving across the mudflats of Mille Lacs, and I looked off into the distance, and I go, man, this is what I want to do with my life. I want to make videos. I want to teach people how to fish. And I just want to chase the dream.”
Hammel Outdoors is currently sponsored by and partners with Della Bay, which makes custom rods; Lake Effect Lure Company and P3 Plastics, a panfish plastics company.
Hammel said he is going to continue to focus on making videos while slowly dipping into tournament and league fishing. While it is tempting to fish competitively twice a week in different tournaments and leagues, it is difficult to do well without investing heavily in your boat and equipment, which gets expensive. It is also much tougher to film while competing.
Hammel Outdoors can be found on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/HammelOutdoors/featured – on Instagram (@hammel.outdoors_) and on Facebook (@Hammel.Outdoors) with merchandise available as well.
