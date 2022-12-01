Cooper Carlson led La Crescent-Hokah to a lopsided 10-1 win over Red Wing in boys hockey action Thursday night. Carlson scored five times for the Lancers.
Red Wing fell behind 5-1 after one period. Carlson scored the first two goals of the game. Wyatt Farrell gave the Lancers a 3-0 lead. Carson Frank scored at 14 minutes, 35 seconds of the first to get the Wingers on the scoreboard.
La Crescent-Hokah responded to the goal by Frank less than 30 seconds later and added another goal in the final minute of play in the first.
The Lancers added another five goals in the second.
Ethan Anderson assisted on Frank’s goal. Ellis Petersmeyer made 33 saves through two periods. Ben Flaaen stopped all 14 shots he faced in the third.
Red Wing looks to get back on track Saturday at home against Simley.
