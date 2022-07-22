Cannon Falls pitcher Abby Breuer is the Cannon Falls Beacon/Republican Eagle All-Area softball Player of the Year after what she called a “mic drop” season.
Breuer set program records in career ERA (2.02), career strikeouts (846), doubles for a season (13) and career doubles (32) during her senior season when she helped lead the Bombers to the Section 1AA championship.
This spring, Breuer went 13-6 in 20 appearances for the Bombers in the regular season and playoffs with a 1.70 ERA over 123 ⅓ innings. She racked up 239 strikeouts and had a .929 fielding percentage, while at the plate she hit .485 with 20 RBIs, three home runs, 13 doubles and a triple.
Breuer collected numerous accolades over the past two seasons after the pandemic eliminated her sophomore season. On top of Player of the Year honors, she was 2nd Team All-State this season after being All-State Honorable Mention in 2021. She was also named All-Hiawatha Valley League Conference four times in her career and three times All-Section. However, one accomplishment stands out above the rest.
“The 800 strikeouts is probably my favorite just because it shows how hard I worked throughout my high school career to reach that mark,” Breuer said. “I would say that record has a pretty significant meaning to me.”
The Cannon Falls softball program has come a long ways under Breuer and her fellow seniors, which Bomber head coach Tom Langfeldt was quick to point out when nominating her for All-Area and Player of the Year.
“For all the well-deserved notoriety Abby has garnered for her pitching prowess, her value as a hitter is equally impressive,” he said. “Abby has played a significant part in helping bring the Cannon Falls softball program to where we are today."
Breuer echoed Langfeldt, saying her senior season was the culmination of years of hard work for both her and Cannon Falls in general.
“I feel like my senior season was kind of a mic drop,” she said. “When I was an eighth grader we weren’t that great of a team to be honest, but as I grew through my senior year I developed in so many different areas and you can see it through the statistics. We never made the section championship, or subsection (championship) and then finally senior year we did it, we got it, it was like a mic drop, ‘yeah we just did that’.”
Breuer was the epitome of a power pitcher for the Bombers, blazing it past opposing hitters with exceptional speed and racking up strikeouts. However, she said it was the mental side of the game where she saw the most improvement since she started playing varsity softball in eighth grade. She said her confidence grew, she became mentally strong and she played with more emotion.
Her favorite moment this season was beating Zumbrota-Mazeppa, a rival of Cannon Falls’ who Breuer thought they had not beaten in her time playing varsity. That, on top of throwing a no-hitter in the win, was another “mic drop” moment to her.
Next up for Breuer is attending and playing softball at Upper Iowa University for the Peacocks, a NCAA Division II school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. She heads out there on August 25 with classes starting the 29th, but until then is working out, training at Strike Zone Sports in Eagan and playing club softball.
“I feel like I’m ready, I was ready at the beginning of my senior year,” Breuer said about college approaching. “I just bought all my college dorm stuff and was like ‘I just want to go down there, I’m so excited’.”
