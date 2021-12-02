The Lake City girls basketball led early on, but couldn’t hang on as the Tigers lost 69-56 to Byron Thursday night.
After the Tigers grabbed a 12-6 lead, the Bears regained it and led 25-24 at the half. Byron still had a one-point lead, 37-36, with 12 minutes, 41 seconds to go and widened that lead over the final 7:30 of the game.
Tiger Natalie Bremer made just one 3-pointer, but led all-scorers with 23 points. Mahli Benjamin made a trio of 3-pointers for 12 points. Mya Shones chipped in 10 points.
Lake City returns to their home court against Lewiston-Altura on Saturday.
