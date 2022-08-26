Through a few weeks of practice and the first match of the season, the Red Wing girls tennis team has much more experience and poise than at this same time last season. The Wingers began the season with some losses that weren’t close. It was a young team with much to learn.
What a difference a year can make.
The Wingers come in a much improved team in both skill and attitude. Now all that’s left is to find the confidence to win.
“We're a better looking team now,” head coach Tom Gillman said. “We're better ball strikers. We're more even throughout the lineup as far as players who handle their positions. … We need to believe we are a competitive team, and we can step on the court with solid teams and beat them.”
Gillman said the chances of winning changed as the season went on last fall. The mindset changed from not feeling they could compete and win to thinking they could win. The chances are even greater this season.
Overall, the team is still young. Granted winning would be nice, being more competitive against more established teams is what Gillman continues to look for.
“It's going to take continued progress to get to that point,” Gillman said. “It's a process, and we're clearly better. We just need to see how good we can roll with what we have.”
The lineup to begin the season includes seniors Hannah Kosek and Allie Roe playing No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively. Gillman has seen improvement from many of the younger players to warrant some thought of playing them there, but the maturity and experience of the two seniors as well as their ability makes it the easy choice to keep the two where they are.
“Having players who are comfortable there and have proved to be competitive in that spot, that's hard to replace and you don't want to do that too quickly,” Gillman said. “I think it's important to have two players in the singles lineup that could play again the following year because you need a future. It's a combo package. We're trying to do a combination of a lineup for this year and for the future. It's a bit of a tap dance.”
He added there was little comfort in any player last season and in the season opener on Monday against Stewartville, he saw that too had improved. Nearly the entire roster and lineup from last season returns this year.
Even in the younger players like Lillian and Lorilei Hartman. Lillian, a freshman, could see some singles matches at some point this season as could seventh grader Lorilei who had her first singles match on Monday.
Others returning include juniors Allie and Nora Meyer, Ava Johnson, Aftyen Bluhm, senior Lexie Pauzauskie and freshmen Cienna Fanning and Abby Schmaltz.
Tuesday
Red Wing dropped each of its matches in Owatonna. The Wingers lost 6-1 to Mankato East, then lost 5-2 to Owatonna.
Against East, the lone point came at No. 4 singles. Ava Johnson won her match 6-4, 6-2. Elsewhere in singles play, Hannah Kosek lost 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Allie Roe fell 6-3, 6-4 in No. 2 singles and Abby Schmaltz lost 6-4, 6-3.
Allie and Nora Meyer lost 6-1, 7-6(6) in No. 1 doubles. Lillian and Lorilei Hartman dropped their No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 7-5. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning went to a third set, losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Facing Owatonna, Ava Johnson won at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-1, while Allie and Nora Meyer won at No. 1 doubles in three sets, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. Kosek lost in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4. Allie Roe lost in No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1 and Abby Schmaltz lost 6-1, 6-0 in No. 3 singles.
Lillian and Lorilei Hartman dropped their match 6-4, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles. Bluhm and Fanning came close but lost 6-4, 6-3 in No. 3 doubles.
Thursday
Red Wing played a close match against John Marshall in Mankato, losing 4-3. The Wingers then lost 6-1 to Mankato West.
All three points against John Marshall came in singles play. Hannah Kosek won 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Allie Roe came back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in No. 2 singles. Abby Schmaltz picked up the win in No. 4 singles 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
Allie and Nora Meyer lost 6-3, 7-6(8) in No. 1 doubles. Lillian and Lorilei Hartman lost in No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-1 while Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning battled at No. 3 doubles, losing in third sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Ava Johnson lost her No. 3 singles match in three sets as well 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Despite getting only one point against West, the Wingers had a couple matches go to a third set. Kosek lost in No. 1 singles 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Schmaltz won her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 3-6, 10-5. Allie and Nora Meyer went back-and-forth in No. 1 doubles, losing 6-7(8), 6-4, (5-10).
In other matches, Roe lost 6-4, 6-2 in No. 2 singles. Johnson fell 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3 singles. Lillian and Lorilei Hartman lost in No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-1, while Bluhm and Fanning lost 6-4, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles.
After facing five opponents in as many days, the team gets the weekend off before returning to action in Northfield on Tuesday.
