The Red Wing boys basketball team enjoyed a blowout win over Albert Lea, 83-35, on Saturday.
In the victory, senior Winger Deso Buck scored his 1,000th career point. Buck scored 19 points. He joined his three older siblings - Tesha, Ty and Tayzha - in the 1,000 career-point club.
Red Wing travels to Faribault on Tuesday.
