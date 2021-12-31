Danielle Brunette had a six-point game for Chisago Lakes in its 13-0 win over the Red Wing girls hockey team on Thursday.
Brunette scored twice, each goal coming in the second period. Kayla Bluhm, Laine DeVries and Danielle Burgen each scored twice. Burgen also had two assists.
Winger goalie Allie Meyer stopped 30 of 43 shots on net.
Red Wing next faces Gentry Academy on Monday.
