Natalie Bremer passed a big milestone. The senior Tiger entered the game 29 points away and surpassed 2,000 career points on her final shot, a 3-pointer from the corner, in a 61-44 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday.
Bremer made five 3-pointers and ended the game with 31 points and six rebounds. Mya Shones had nine points and six rebounds. Mahli Benjamin made three 3-pointers and had 11 points.
Addie Voxland poured in a team-high 24 points for the Cougars. Torey Stencel scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Lake City plays Totino Grace on Tuesday at the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester, while Z-M travels to the Hayfield Invitational to play Chatfield on Tuesday.
