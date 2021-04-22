Red Wing traveled south Thursday for the always difficult challenge of competing against perennial Big Nine Conference power, Rochester Mayo. The Spartans proved why they are regarded as one of the top teams in Section 1AA as they dispatched the Wingers, 7-0.
Two days after winning every set in the lineup against Albert Lea, the Wingers experienced what it was like to be on the opposing side of that result. Red Wing lost all of its matches in two sets, and only won six games compared to Mayo’s 84.
Wingers that found limited success included Jacob Werner losing at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-0, and two doubles teams. The No. 2 doubles team of Graham Achen and Josh Kolby lost 6-2, 6-0, and the No. 3 team of Mason Overman and Zack Burton lost 6-2, 6-0 as well.
Red Wing, 3-5 as a team, next competes Monday at home against Farmington.
