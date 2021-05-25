One of the best seasons in recent memory for the Red Wing boys’ tennis team came to a close Tuesday with a 5-2 loss against Minnehaha Academy in the Section 4A team tournament semifinals.
Although the Wingers finished two match wins short of advancing to the finals, the outcome for which team would advance was unclear until the very end. Of Minnehaha Academy’s five match wins, three needed three sets to determine a winner — one in singles and two doubles matches.
Josh Kolby narrowly missed out on a win in No. 2 singles as he lost the first set 6-1 but recovered to win the second set 7-6 after winning the tiebreaker. Then in the third set, he lost 6-3.
It was a similar situation in doubles as well. The No. 1 tandem of Jack Hull and Graham Achen won the first set 7-6 after winning the tiebreaker but lost the next two sets 6-1, 6-0. Similarly, the No. 2 pairing of Jacob Angell and Jacob Werner won the first set 7-6 with a tiebreaker victory but lost the next two sets 6-4, 6-1.
Winning for Red Wing were the No. 3 doubles tandem of Zack Burton and Jack Leise with a win in the first (6-2) and third sets (6-4) while losing the second set 7-5. Dan Boisen was the lone singles victor as he won his No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-3.
With the loss, Red Wing’s team season comes to a close but the individual tournament has yet to begin as it kicks off Tuesday at St. Paul Academy.
