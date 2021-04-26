Red Wing hosted Farmington on Monday in what was its first nonconference meet since the season opener against Lake City. Once again, the Wingers enjoyed similar success away from the Big Nine, this time with a 6-1 win over Farmington.
Red Wing went a perfect 4-for-4 in singles matches and won two of three doubles matches throughout the day. At No. 1 singles, Nathan Farrar worked efficiently to win 6-1, 6-3. Meanwhile at No. 2 singles, Graham Achen was even more efficient, winning 6-1, 6-1. Jacob Werner at No. 3 singles and Jack Leise at No. 4 singles both won their matches, but both needed tiebreakers.
Werner had a quick start, winning the first set 6-3, but it was a dogfight the rest of the way. He lost the second set 7-6 after falling in the tiebreaker 7-4. In the third set, he won 7-6 but not before earning the 11-9 edge in the tiebreaker. Leise won his first set 7-6 after winning the tiebreaker 7-4. He then lost the second set 6-3 before rebounding to win the third set 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Aidan and Jackson Hull also needed a tiebreaker to complete their win. The pair lost the first set 6-3, recovered to win the second set 6-2 and then closed out the match with a 7-6 third-set win off of a 7-1 tiebreaker. Jacob Angell and Josh Kolby won at No. 2 doubles 6-0, 7-5.
Red Wing, 4-5 as a team, is next scheduled to host Faribault on Tuesday.
