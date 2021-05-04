Red Wing won its fourth match in a row Tuesday with a 5-2 defeat of Austin to give the Wingers their best start to a boys’ tennis season since 2014. The win also marked their fourth Big Nine Conference win in their previous five attempts.
Getting the job done against Austin, where the three doubles teams and half of the singles lineup for the Wingers. Jacob Angell won his match at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-2 followed by Dan Boisen cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Jackson Hull and Josh Kolby won 6-0, 6-1, the No. 2 team of Aidan Hull and Jacob Werner won 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 3 team of Jack Leise and Mason Overman won 6-1, 6-2.
Red Wing, 7-5 as a team, has a seven-day break as its next scheduled to host Northfield on Tuesday, May 11.
