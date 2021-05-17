Six days after Northfield snapped Red Wing’s four-match win streak, the Wingers were back to their winning ways with a 5-2 win over Lake City on Monday.
The Wingers’ win against the Tigers also meant a season sweep after an identical 5-2 effort April 8. Red Wing now has one regular season match left on its schedule before postseason play begins.
Against Lake City, the Wingers logged two singles victories and a clean sweep in doubles. Josh Kolby won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-3, while Aidan Hull won his No. 3 singles matchup 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Jack Hull and Graham Achen led the way with a 6-4, 6-1 win. The No. 2 team of Jacob Angell and Jacob Werner won 6-3, 7-5, and the No. 3 team of Mason Overman and Jack Leise won 7-5, 7-5.
Red Wing, 8-6 as a team, concludes its regular season schedule Tuesday when it hosts Hastings.
