Red Wing hosted its first triangular of the season Saturday morning with Rochester John Marshall and Mankato West as the visitors. With a win against Mankato East last week, the Wingers hoped to do the same against West but ultimately fell to both the Scarlets and JM by team scores of 5-2 and 4-3, respectively.
The Wingers started their day against the Rockets with an early morning first set scheduled for 9 a.m. While one half of the Red Wing lineup swept its opponents, the other half experienced the opposite. All four of Red Wing’s singles players lost in two sets, while each doubles team won their matches in two sets.
At No. 1 doubles, the tandem of Jack and Aidan Hull won as a team for the third time this season, ending their match with identical 6-1 scores in both sets. At No. 2 doubles, Jacob Werner and Josh Kolby were paired up for just the second time this season and won for the first time, 6-3 and 6-0. Finally at No. 3 doubles, Mason Overman and Zack Burton won for the second time this season as a team, defeating their opponents 6-2, 6-3.
Against Mankato West, there was no obvious split between singles and doubles matchups as the Wingers won one match on each side of the lineup.
At No. 1 singles, Nathan Farrar lost the first set 6-3 but bounced back to win the second set 7-5 and the third-set tiebreaker 13-11. The No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Angell and Graham Achen recorded the other match win after similar circumstances. Angell and Achen lost the first set 6-3 but rallied to win the second set 6-4 and the third set 7-6 after winning the tiebreaker 7-4.
Jack and Aidan Hull narrowly missed out on their second match win of the day when they split the first two sets at No. 1 doubles with a first-set 7-5 loss and second-set 6-4 win. They lost the third-set tiebreaker 10-8 however to end their chance at a two-win day.
Red Wing, 2-4 as a team, is next scheduled to host Albert Lea on Tuesday.
