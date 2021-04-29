Red Wing hit the road Thursday in a return to Big Nine Conference action after competing outside the conference in its most recent outing. The Wingers didn’t skip a beat in their return to conference opposition as they downed Winona, 4-3.
Nathan Farrar started Red Wing off from the No. 1 singles slot, defeating his opponent 7-5, 6-2. It was Farrar’s fifth match win of the season. Jacob Werner and Jack Leise also won their singles matches at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively. Werner won his match 7-5, 6-3, while Leise won 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles action, the No. 2 team of Josh Kolby and Jacob Angell won 6-1, 6-2, while the No. 1 team of Jackson and Aidan Hull narrowly lost their match. The Hulls lost their first set 6-4, won the second set 6-3 and then fell in the final set 7-6 after losing the tiebreaker, 7-2.
Red Wing, 5-5 as a team, returns to action Friday as it hosts Faribault.
