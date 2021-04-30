Red Wing hosted Faribault on Friday afternoon for its second Big Nine Conference match in as many days. The short turnaround didn’t slow the Wingers down however as Red Wing defeated Faribault, 6-1.
The victory is the third straight for Red Wing and the third conference win in its last four attempts. Red Wing won all three doubles matches and two of four singles matches on the court. The No. 4 singles match was forfeited by Faribault, resulting in Red Wing’s sixth individual win on the day.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jack Hull and Graham Achen kickstarted the competition with a clean sweep 6-0, 6-0. The No. 3 doubles team of Dan Boisen and Jack Leise didn’t fare much worse as they won 6-0, 6-1. Somehow looking like the group that struggled the most based on their peers, the No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Angell and Jacob Werner “only” won their match 6-1, 6-2.
Singles competition was a little tighter for Red Wing. Josh Kolby won his No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-3, but Nathan Farrar and Aidan Hull needed all three sets to determine a winner. At No. 1 singles, Farrar lost the first set 7-5 but rallied to win the second set 6-2 and the third set tiebreaker 10-7. Aidan Hull lost the first set 7-5, won the second set 6-0 but fell in the third-set tiebreaker, 10-4.
Red Wing, 6-5 as a team, is next scheduled to host Austin on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.