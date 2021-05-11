Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties. In Minnesota, Steele, Goodhue and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&