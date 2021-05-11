Red Wing’s four-match win streak came to an end Tuesday when the Wingers hosted Northfield and fell 6-1. The last team loss for the Wingers came against Rochester Mayo nearly three weeks ago.
Aidan Hull and Jacob Werner won the lone match for Red Wing with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles. Despite losing six matches, the Wingers could have just as easily came away with a team win since three matches were settled in the three sets.
Josh Kolby and Dan Boisen needed three sets at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, respectively, as did Mason Overman and Jack Leise at No. 3 doubles. Kolby lost his first set 6-2 but came back to win the second set 6-3. He lost the third set 6-0. Boisen lost the first set 7-5, won the second 6-4 and then fell in the third-set tiebreaker 10-3. Overman and Leise lost their first set 6-0, won the second 6-4 and then lost the third set 7-6 after falling 10-1 in the tiebreaker.
Red Wing, 7-6 as a team, is next scheduled to travel to Lake City on Monday, May 17.
