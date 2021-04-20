Lake City hosted Stewartville on Tuesday for its first home match on the schedule after traveling to Red Wing to open the season nearly two weeks prior. After losing to the Wingers, Lake City found its stride in its second match of the season, defeating Stewartville, 7-0.
At No. 1 singles, Jack Meincke won 6-0, 6-0, followed by Joey Nafe at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3 and No. 4 singles, Ryan Heise won 6-0, 6-0, while Alec McElmury won 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Trey Meincke and Elijah Miller won 6-3, 6-4, the No. 2 team of Edwin Larios and James Lukes won 6-4, 7-5, and the No. 3 team of Keegan Ryan and Jack Banks won 6-4, 6-2.
Lake City, 1-1 as a team, is next scheduled to travel to Rochester Lourdes on Thursday.
