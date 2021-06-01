The Section 4A individual boys’ tennis tournament kicked off Tuesday at St. Paul Academy, where Red Wing looked to send two singles and doubles teams to Wednesday’s semifinal round.
Of that group of four, the doubles tandem of Jack Hull and Josh Kolby were the ones to break through and advance to day two. Hull and Kolby received a first-round bye and proceeded to win their second-round match in three sets. The Winger duo won their first set 6-2, lost the second 7-5 but rebounded to win the third set 7-6. Next up for Hull and Kolby will be St. Thomas Academy’s No. 1 doubles team in a semifinals match Wednesday.
Red Wing’s other doubles grouping — Graham Achen and Dan Boisen — won their first match against St. Paul Washington 6-0, 6-1, but fell in the second round to St. Paul Academy 6-2, 6-2.
In singles, Nathan Farrar had a bye in the first round and faced a familiar foe in Ryan Heise of Lake City in the second round. Farrar was unable to come away with the win however, falling 6-2, 6-4. Aidan Hull was Red Wing’s other singles competitor and lost in the first round to Jack Meincke of Lake City 6-4, 6-4.
