With a winning overall team record heading into Thursday, Red Wing found itself back at .500 with a 7-0 loss to Rochester Century. The loss was the second of the year for Red Wing and in both cases, the Wingers were unable to get a single set win against their opponent.
Red Wing head coach Doug Toivonen continued to tinker with the lineup though in an effort to find the right combination by the time postseason play rolls around. On Thursday, it was the first singles match of the season for Jacob Angell and Brayden Bennyhoff, who played No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively. It was also the first time Josh Kolby and Jacob Werner paired up as a doubles team.
Red Wing, 2-2 as a team, is next scheduled to host Mankato West and Rochester John Marshall in a triangular starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
