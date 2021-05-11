One day after playing their home course, Red Wing traveled to Lake City Golf Course for a five-team invite. The Wingers were in the middle of the pack, but well off the pace of first-place Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
PIZM paced the field with a team score of 298 — 42 shots better than second-place Lake City. Red Wing was third and four shots behind the Tigers with 344, and Cannon Falls was fourth with 386. Rushford-Peterson didn’t have a large enough lineup to field a team result.
Atlin Nelson was the top scoring Winger with a season-low score of 81 to tie for fifth place. Will Ahrens tied for ninth with 86, Carter Knapp placed 12th with 88, and John Ahrens and Denval Atkinson tied for 13th with 89. Will Wooden finished the day with 94.
Red Wing is next scheduled to host Park at Red Wing Golf Course on Thursday.
Wingers runners-up at home quad
Red Wing held its first event at Mississippi National on Monday, taking second place out of four teams. The Wingers finished the day with a team score of 328, five behind Mankato West and two ahead of Mankato East.
Will Ahrens led the way for Red Wing with an 80 — his lowest score all season — followed by Knapp with 81 — another season low. Atkinson was the third-placed Winger with 82, followed by Nelson (85). Will Wooden and John Ahrens rounded out the group with scores of 86 and 91, respectively.
