Red Wing has traveled for four golf meets this season — two of them have been to Northfield. On Thursday, the Wingers were back in Northfield for the second time and improved their overall team score by six shots in the process.
The Wingers ended the day with 347, good enough for seventh place. Red Wing finished seven shots behind sixth-place Rochester Century, and one shot ahead of eighth-place Owatonna. Mankato West won the meet with 300.
Denval Atkinson scored the lowest total among the Winger golfers for the fourth time this season as he hit 83 — his second best score of the season. Carter Knapp carded 85 to tie his season best, and Will Wooden was also under 90 with an 89. Will Ahrens and Atlin Nelson tied for the fourth spot in the lineup with 90s, and John Ahrens was right behind with 91.
Red Wing is next scheduled to host a quad at Mississippi National on Monday.
