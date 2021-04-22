Red Wing boys were back in action Wednesday for the second time this season. The encore to their first-place season opening meet was not quite as successful, but the Wingers still came away in second place with a team score of 353.
Northfield won the meet with 319.
Red Wing’s top golfer was Will Ahrens with an 18-hole score of 84. Behind him was John Ahrens with an 86. Those were the lone Winger golfers to put scores of under 90 in, which was a significant shift after five of its golfers did so in their first meet of the season.
Carter Knapp was third among Red Wing golfers with a 90, followed by Will Wooden (93), Atlin Nelson (94) and Denval Atkinson (97).
Red Wing will be back in action Monday at Red Wing Golf Club. The Wingers will go up against Owatonna and Austin.
