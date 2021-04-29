Red Wing traveled to the Owatonna Country Club for its first Big Nine Conference meet of the season, and finished the day in sixth place.
The Wingers completed the meet with a team score of 354. Mankato West was at the top of the leaderboard with 314, while Mankato East was just ahead of Red Wing with 353 and Albert Lea was one spot behind the Wingers with 358.
Denval Atkinson was the top golfer for Red Wing with an 18-hole score of 86. Will Ahrens and Will Wooden were not far off that pace as both logged 89. Atlin Nelson was the final Winger to score points with 90. Carter Knapp and John Ahrens recorded 91 and 96, respectively.
Red Wing will next compete against Rochester Mayo and Faribault on Monday at Red Wing Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.